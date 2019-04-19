Analyzing Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) & Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Cellectar Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $22.15 million 4.03 -$11.25 million ($0.20) -7.85 Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$13.24 million ($4.66) -0.50

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Cellectar Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.16% -19.80% Cellectar Biosciences N/A -174.47% -121.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Cellectar Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 2 1 2 0 2.00 Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.93%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals beats Cellectar Biosciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib, as well as duvelisib program, including DUO study that is in randomized and monotherapy Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma; PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate; and AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize products containing duvelisib in oncology indications., as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is targeted to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop novel PDCs. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.