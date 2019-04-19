Analyzing FBL Financial Group (FFG) & Investors Heritage Capital (IHRC)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) and Investors Heritage Capital (OTCMKTS:IHRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Investors Heritage Capital does not pay a dividend. FBL Financial Group pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

29.9% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of Investors Heritage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Investors Heritage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 13.00% 9.14% 1.11% Investors Heritage Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FBL Financial Group and Investors Heritage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Heritage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Investors Heritage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $719.63 million 2.17 $93.79 million $4.36 14.53 Investors Heritage Capital $65.56 million 0.00 $2.66 million N/A N/A

FBL Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Heritage Capital.

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats Investors Heritage Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Investors Heritage Capital Company Profile

Investors Heritage Capital Corporation owns Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, Investors Heritage Printing, Inc. and Investors Heritage Financial Services Group, Inc. The Company is the sole member of At Need Funding, LLC, and Heritage Funding, LLC. Its business segments are Preneed and Burial Products (Preneed), Traditional and Universal Life Products (Traditional), and Administrative and Financial Services. The Company offers a portfolio of the standard forms of participating and non-participating whole life, limited pay, endowments, split-funding, interest-sensitive whole life, guaranteed issue whole life, single premium whole life, universal life, term and group life, annuities and single premium immediate annuities. In addition, the Company writes credit life and credit accident, and health insurance on a group basis. Its traditional products consist of senior wealth transfer products, traditional life, group life, certain annuities and universal life products.

