Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Target Price at $62.17

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on WNS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WNS to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 154,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $54.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in WNS by 10.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WNS by 44.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in WNS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

