Analysts Set William Hill plc (WMH) Target Price at $252.38

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 252.38 ($3.30).

WMH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded William Hill to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Shore Capital upgraded William Hill to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 229 ($2.99) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get William Hill alerts:

WMH stock opened at GBX 167.25 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.01. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.10 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.80 ($4.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from William Hill’s previous dividend of $4.26. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.14%.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.