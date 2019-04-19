Analysts Set Nlight Inc (LASR) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,032. The company has a market capitalization of $887.33 million and a PE ratio of 76.47. Nlight has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nlight will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $29,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,715 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Nlight during the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Nlight by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,432,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 564,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nlight by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

