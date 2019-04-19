Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Target Price at $123.53

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $814,127.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 260 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

