Analysts Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $159,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,732.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $397,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $590,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3,307.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999,424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

