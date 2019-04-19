Analysts Set Belden Inc. (BDC) Target Price at $67.21

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Belden by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 25.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period.

BDC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,056. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $655.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

