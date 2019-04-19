Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $123.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

SIMO remained flat at $$42.73 on Friday. 195,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,018. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 338,071 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 44,005 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $6,331,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,587 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 52,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,405.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,256 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

