Analysts Expect Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. Milacron posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Milacron will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.64 million. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRN. ValuEngine upgraded Milacron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of MCRN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,962. Milacron has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $82,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $42,384.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Milacron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after acquiring an additional 183,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Milacron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,941,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after buying an additional 183,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Milacron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,964,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after buying an additional 287,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Milacron by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after buying an additional 1,930,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Milacron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,976,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 54,378 shares in the last quarter.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

