Analysts Expect F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.12 Million

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post $299.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.17 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $293.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $300.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $34,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 1,342,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.