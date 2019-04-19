Analysts Expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. CIBC cut Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Descartes Systems Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,507,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,155,000 after buying an additional 251,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,006,000 after buying an additional 90,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $426,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $37.71 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

