Analysts Expect Cray Inc. (CRAY) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Brokerages expect Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cray’s earnings. Cray posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cray will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

CRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cray from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 63,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,411,219.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,634. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cray by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,710,000 after purchasing an additional 279,746 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cray by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cray by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cray by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cray by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRAY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 332,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,496. Cray has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.36.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

