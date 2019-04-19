Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $867.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Olivier Thirot sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $119,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $107,366.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,547.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,487 shares of company stock valued at $411,008 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,562,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after buying an additional 179,359 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 1,948.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 155,840 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 451,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 132,080 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

