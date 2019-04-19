Analysts Anticipate GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) to Post -$1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). GALAPAGOS NV/S reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year earnings of ($4.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.28) to ($3.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.68. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $125.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,677,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,648,000 after acquiring an additional 253,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 209,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,319,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

