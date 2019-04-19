Analysts Anticipate Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $872.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) to announce sales of $872.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Designer Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $862.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $887.96 million. Designer Brands posted sales of $712.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Designer Brands will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Designer Brands.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $843.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.67 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, CL King upgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Designer Brands stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DBI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Designer Brands has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

