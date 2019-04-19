Analysts Anticipate Career Education Corp. (CECO) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Career Education’s earnings. Career Education reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Career Education will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Career Education.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Career Education had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 10,918 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $139,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,521 shares of company stock valued at $352,820. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Career Education by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Career Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Career Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Career Education by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 885,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,056. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. Career Education has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Career Education (CECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO)

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.