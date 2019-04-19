Analysts Anticipate Career Education Corp. (CECO) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Career Education’s earnings. Career Education reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Career Education will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Career Education.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Career Education had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 10,918 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $139,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,521 shares of company stock valued at $352,820. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Career Education by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Career Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Career Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Career Education by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 885,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,056. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. Career Education has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

