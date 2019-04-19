Analysts Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $18.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $15.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $79.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.06 million to $79.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $92.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.68. 25,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,112. The company has a market capitalization of $309.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,260,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 943,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 892,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,743,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 249,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 96,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.