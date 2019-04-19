Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 634,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.68. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.75.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

