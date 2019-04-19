Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of APC opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.