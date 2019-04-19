Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) has been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas development company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $69.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

