Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.87. 3,170,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,169,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.91 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.21% and a negative net margin of 382.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $876,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,583.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,541.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,000 shares of company stock worth $2,798,560. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/amicus-therapeutics-fold-stock-price-down-5-6.html.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.