American Century Companies Inc. Invests $754,000 in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stock

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 104.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1,631.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $141,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 309,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

