American Century Companies Inc. Invests $672,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Robert E. Smith sold 143,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $5,517,017.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $37,897.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,659. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

