American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 76,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $82.61 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

