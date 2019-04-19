Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Receives $18.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $41,452.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $196,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,927 shares of company stock worth $3,843,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 415,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 101,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 50,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,161. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $742.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

