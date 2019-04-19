Ameren Corp (AEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

AEE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 29,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $2,093,180.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $2,907,939.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,824,893.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 836.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,596 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,701,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,401,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,412,000 after acquiring an additional 900,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,295,000 after acquiring an additional 687,592 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after acquiring an additional 552,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

