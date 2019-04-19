Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Holdings in Select Income REIT (SIR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Select Income REIT by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,282,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,510 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $14,260,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $5,230,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Income REIT by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Select Income REIT by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,895,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

Select Income REIT stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Select Income REIT has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Holdings in Select Income REIT (SIR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/amalgamated-bank-purchases-new-holdings-in-select-income-reit-sir.html.

Select Income REIT Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.