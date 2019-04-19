Amalgamated Bank Invests $121,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stock

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,926 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in U.S. Silica by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.42. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $34.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

