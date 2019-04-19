Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 522.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INO opened at $3.73 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $364.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.72.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.62 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.
