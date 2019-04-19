Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 522.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.73 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $364.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 318.11% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.62 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/amalgamated-bank-acquires-new-stake-in-inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-ino.html.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.