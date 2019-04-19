Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (ACH) Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE ACH opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.83. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

