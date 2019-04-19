Alumina (AWCMY) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alumina from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Alumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Alumina alerts:

Alumina stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 74,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,635. Alumina has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.