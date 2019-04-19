Altice USA (ATUS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altice remains on track with its five-year plan to build a fiber-to-the-home network and deploy its home communications hub to meet the demand for increased data speed and support evolving technologies. Moreover, the company has been rolling out enhanced data and services for its customers and has upgraded its Altice One entertainment and connectivity platform. It has augmented its market position with the launch of an advanced advertising tool, dubbed a4, to provide audience-based, multi-screen advertising solutions. It is building the next-generation fiber network to deliver broadband speed of 10 Gbps, underscoring its continual investment in technology and innovation for customers in the United States. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past six months on average. However, higher programming cost per customer due to increase in contractual rates reduces the company’s operating margin to some extent.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Altice USA stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 289.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,780,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,258,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $393,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $645,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $484,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 52.6% in the first quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 251,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

