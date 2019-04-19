Alpha Windward LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Microsoft news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $123.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $932.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

