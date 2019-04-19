Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,592,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,039,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.