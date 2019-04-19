Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 19,900.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 780.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,246,822.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,495,465.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $160.00 price target on Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allegiant Travel to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.87. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

