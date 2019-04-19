Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $281.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/align-technology-inc-algn-shares-sold-by-oakbrook-investments-llc.html.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.