Alfonso G. Zulueta Sells 10,000 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $1,246,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,517.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $124.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

