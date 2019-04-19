Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Holdings Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,811 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $59,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,693,000 after buying an additional 923,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,599,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 918,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 833,504 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,758,000 after purchasing an additional 570,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $1,353,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,701,640.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,086. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.66. 747,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,432. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.01 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

