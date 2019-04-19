Alcoa (AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE:AA opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,053,000 after buying an additional 393,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,823,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,716,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $1.01 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

