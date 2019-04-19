Alaris Royalty (AD) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.50. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

AD stock opened at C$18.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $662.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of C$15.30 and a one year high of C$21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.20 million. Analysts predict that Alaris Royalty will post 1.8300000008862 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

