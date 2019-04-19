Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 839,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.25. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

