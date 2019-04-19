Alamos Gold (AGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC reissued an average rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Shares of AGI opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.25. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,412,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,485,000 after buying an additional 7,865,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,698,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,305,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,036,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

