Alacer Gold Corp (ASR) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Alacer Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alacer Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

ASR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of ASR opened at C$3.47 on Friday. Alacer Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.44 million for the quarter.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.