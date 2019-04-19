Akumin Inc (AKU) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Akumin in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Shares of TSE AKU opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The company has a market cap of $283.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

