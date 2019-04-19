Airgain Inc (AIRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Airgain from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 612,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,288. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.68. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 23,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $305,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,313 shares in the company, valued at $836,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,106.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,964 shares of company stock valued at $672,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Airgain by 189.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Airgain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 340,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 24.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Airgain by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

