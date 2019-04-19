Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Lessened by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.10. 1,322,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,251. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $198.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

