Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$54.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,797. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$42.35 and a 1 year high of C$62.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$710.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$675.45 million. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.659290187812409 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.02, for a total value of C$944,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,779,023.26. Also, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.26, for a total transaction of C$56,337.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$869,413.98. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,223.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

