Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $541,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,722 shares of company stock worth $6,532,504.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

NYSE A opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

