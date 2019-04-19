Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Aevi Genomic Medicine shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

GNMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 1.52% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

